Art Macao | SCL’s exhibition aims to bring hope, positivity amid pandemic

Sands China kicked off its ceramics exhibition for Art Macao at The Venetian Macao yesterday, presenting “Project Sands X: Beyond the Blue – An Exhibition of Ceramic Extraordinaire.”

One of the special exhibitions of Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2021, the exhibition is open to the public 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily July 15-Oct. 31.

To curate the exhibition, the gaming operator once again invited artist Caroline Cheng, who called on the talents of more than 20 ceramic artists and institutions to create works on the theme of “Beyond the Blue.”

The “Beyond the Blue” theme is faceted in meaning. The works utilise a diversity of designs and palettes, showcasing how the beauty of ceramics can go “beyond the traditional colours of blue and white.”

By applying innovative techniques, technologies and designs, the artists have created pieces in hopes of bringing positivity to the world through art.

Curator Cheng explained that the exhibition shows how an ancient art like making ceramics can take advantage of techniques unavailable to artisans of the past to now make ingenious creations previously thought impossible.

“Viewers can interact with and enjoy art in an entirely new way and connect with each other in real time regardless of geographical distance. We hope that, with ‘Beyond the Blue,’ this interconnectedness and creativity inspires us all with hope and determination for a safe and unified post-pandemic world,” she said.

The exhibition features a combination of technology and ceramics with innovative presentation, and visitors are able to interact with selected pieces via a free augmented reality (AR) smartphone app.

Also, a parallel exhibition of “Beyond the Blue” with the Everson Museum of Art is being presented, which contains one of the United States’ foremost collections of ceramic art is also featured at the property.

Exhibits made from recycled ceramics promoting sustainability in art are also on display.

Further, Sands China yesterday launched “Time Is On My Side – 2021 Greater Bay Area Young Artists Scheme – A Competition of Painting & Photography.”

The July-October contest is open to young artists from Macau and the Greater Bay Area.

In 2019, Sands China presented a gold-themed ceramics exhibition for the inaugural of Art Macao. LV