Art Macao to feature several themed exhibitions

The cultural and artistic event, Art Macao, is slated to be held from July to October this year. Themed “To create for well-being,” it aims to promote the SAR as a world heritage city and reshape the “humanistic spirit in the post-epidemic era.”

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) announced in a statement that the Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2021 will be divided into several sections.

These include the main exhibition, special exhibition of resorts and hotels, public art exhibition, creative city pavilion, selected works by local artists, and collateral exhibition. Themed “Advance and Retreat of Globalization,” the main exhibition is divided into three parts: “The Dream of Mazu,” “Matteo Ricci’s Labyrinth of Memory,” and “Advance and Retreat of Globalization.”

The main exhibition echoes the geographical and cultural identities of Macau, and “triggers an in-depth dialogue between local and global artistic concepts,” IC stated in a press release.

The event will have the participation of prestigious cities such as Nanjing, the City of Literature; Wuhan, the City of Design; and Linz, the City of Media Arts.

In order to allow more people to participate in Art Macao, the creative city pavilion section “Macao – City of Gastronomy: Bon Appétit!” will host a composition contest under the theme of Macau’s representative souvenirs, being “Lou Po pastry (wife)” and “Lou Kong pastry (husband)” from today until June 30, creating an atmosphere of “Love in Food. Love in Poems.”

Participants are required to write a short letter or poem to their lovers in Chinese or Portuguese. All Macau residents aged above 18 are welcome to participate. Winners will have the opportunity to receive a prize of up to MOP3,000 and certificates, and their works will be exhibited in the creative city pavilion “Macao – City of Gastronomy: Bon Appétit!” LV