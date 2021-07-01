Art Macao | Wynn exhibition to walk public through journey of Chinese artistic treasures

Wynn is organizing a special exhibition under the theme of “Illusions and Reflections – Through the Eyes of the Masters” as part of the Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2021.

The exhibition, being held at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, features around 400 artistic treasures, and showcases a wide range of renowned masterpieces of Chinese modern art. This includes a number of artworks that were overseas for nearly 40 years and have now returned to China, and are being presented in Macau for the first time.

Two large-scale ceramic installations, specially made for Macau, are also presented.

The exhibition is composed of “The Abode of Illusions: The Garden of Zhang Daqian,” and “Life Reflection: Contemporary Ceramics of Zhu Legeng. “

The former is a photographic work of the last garden designed by Chinese master painter Zhang Daqian himself. It was taken by renowned photographer Hu Chongxian, with Zhang’s inscription and interpretation showing the “wonderful aesthetic mood of the Chinese literati.”

The second exhibit features ceramics created by the internationally famous contemporary ceramic artist Zhu Legeng.

During his visit with national leaders, Zhu was inspired to create two environmental installations especially for Macau. These art pieces will be displayed at the newly completed Art Gallery at Wynn Palace as well as the existing Art Center, alongside “The Chinese OX Series by Zhu” on display in the hotel lobby at Wynn Macau. This will enable audiences to go through a journey of discovery through Chinese cultural and artistic treasures.

During her speech at the opening ceremony, Linda Chen, vice chairman and executive director of Wynn Macau, noted that Macau is known as the “Treasure Land of the Lotus”, and that the lotus is a relatively prominent theme in the exhibition.

In order to further promote the development of art and culture in Macau, Wynn also hosted an art sharing session, titled “Illusions and Reflections – Through the Eyes of the Masters, A Dialog and Sharing of Art” on Saturday.

Curators Joey Ho and Susanna Ferrell, artist Zhu Legeng, and artist’s representative Hu Ching-

Tang, were featured as guest speakers to introduce the exhibition.

The event attracted the participation of over 130 representatives from the tourism and cultural sectors, the art and design world, the MICE industry, teachers and students from local higher education institutions, representatives from youth organizations, and art lovers.

The exhibition is open to public for free from now until October 31.