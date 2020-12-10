Artyzen Grand Lapa to undergo further rebrand in early 2021

Grand Lapa Macau has announced its change of name to Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau as part of its rebranding process.

Although they are yet to announce the full details of the rebranding development, Rutger Verschuren, Area Vice President – Macau Operations, Artyzen Hospitality Group and General Manager – Grand Lapa Macau, said that now is the perfect time for the rebrand as the hotel has concluded its renovations.

The pandemic outbreak has slowed the progress of the rebrand, however, the executive is confident of its offerings once the market returns.

“The market is slowly returning. […] It’s the perfect time to start with a new name and chapter for this hotel,” Verschuren said.

The hotel opened in 1984 as the Excelsior and was later renamed the Oriental Hotel and then the Mandarin Oriental.

“Now is the time to turn a page with the new energy and better products than before. [We are] getting out of the pandemic slowly – it’s been a couple of months since we’ve been seeing more volume coming back in Macau.”

Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau is set to announce further information on the rebranding early next year.

Meanwhile, when asked about the hotel’s occupancy rate, the executive said, “It is improving but it is still very slow,” adding that the tourist arrivals and hotel occupancy numbers are tricky as there is a high percentage of day trippers from Guangdong Province.

For the hotel, the current challenge is to continually attract non-gaming tourists from the mainland.

“We’re going full steam and we’re enthusiastic about what is going to happen [after the rebranding],” he added.

Artyzen Hospitality Group is the management company of Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau and Grand Coloane Resort Macau.

Currently, the latter resort is designated as a quarantine hotel.

Verschuren was speaking on the sidelines of a Christmas event held yesterday.

Christmas promotions

rolled out

To celebrate the festive season, Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau is hosting stilt arts performances every Friday to Sunday from December 11, and a workshop from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on December 13 and December 20.

The hotel is also offering a “Christmas Stay and Dine” all throughout this month, as well as a New Year Dinner on its lawn and a countdown at the hotel lobby.