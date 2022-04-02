Association calls on gov’t to conserve Taipa trees

As part of a radio show, Leong Kun Fong, executive director of the Association for the Promotion of Landscaping and Greening in Macao (the Association) said that the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has a key role in conserving the old trees in Taipa.

Recently, debate has become heated on whether 10 trees located in the original Cheok Ka Village in Taipa should be retained as they are. Lawmaker Ron Lam, urban planner Lam Iek Chit and environmentalist Joe Chan have expressed their views on the necessity of conserving the trees at their current location.

The trees are officially and legally inscribed as old trees, which means they are under the protection of the Cultural Heritage Protection Law.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), meanwhile, has made its stand clear that the trees should be retained. Any attempt to relocate them, the bureau emphasized, may injure or even kill them.

The trees have grown to a height as tall as three floors of a residential building.

However, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) has insisted that the trees be relocated, citing “significant public interest” as justification. The Cultural Heritage Protection Law allows for cutting down trees for this reason.

The public interest to which the DSSOPT referred relates to the construction of a road connecting the Pou Long Garden roundabout to the Lakeside Economic Housing Estate.

Leong demands the government explains its reasoning in relation to “significant public interest.” He also demands the scientific proof on relocating the trees.

Although IC president Leong Wai Man has recently said her bureau would discuss with the IAM on the matter, Leong did not find her comment very convincing. “I haven’t seen any real suggestions from the IC,” Leong remarked.

Some listeners of the radio show called to emphasize that in mainland China, officials who groundlessly cut down old trees can be dismissed.

The trees have been featured on the websites and blog posts of many mainland Chinese influencers.

So far, the city has listed 616 old trees under the protection of the Cultural Heritage Protection Law.