Association says support required for teenagers’ mental health

The number of teenagers seeking mental health services remains steady this year, said Vincent Yp, executive director of Bosco Youth Service Network. He said that even one case is “too many”.

According to Yp, teenagers sometimes hide their negative emotions from their school and student counselors. He advises parents to keep an eye on their kids’ moods, confront their difficulties, and seek professional help as soon as possible.

According to a report from the Sheng Kung Hui Macau social services coordination office, the mental health of middle school students has improved in 2022 as compared to 2021. However, 35% of middle school students are still suffering from “severe” anxiety.

The Bosco Youth Service Network will hold a charity bazaar on April 16. It expects to gather MOP200,000 in activity funds to support teenagers’ mental and physical well-being and assist in developing skills that are useful in facing obstacles.

Last year, a survey from the General Union of Neighborhood Associations (UGAMM) shows that nearly 50% of the local population experience anxiety and stress at moderate or higher intensity.

However, the aaverage intensity level rated by local students was higher than that reported by non-students, both employed and unemployed. The association believes that several factors contributed to the higher levels, including concerns regarding educational prospects, pressure from extra-curricular activities, the desire to improve competitiveness and irregular school suspensions amid the pandemic. Staff Reporter