August visitor arrivals plunge

Visitor arrivals fell 48.2% month-on-month in August to 409,207 due to temporarily tightened entry and exit requirements after authorities discovered four Delta variant cases of the coronavirus, according to data from the Census and Statistics Service.

The number of same-day visitors (257,966) and overnight visitors (151,241) surged by 64.9% and 114.1% year-on-year, respectively.

As to the origin of visitors, the number of mainland visitors soared by 84.0% year-on-year to 369,467, with 74,049 travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area totaled 226,453, of whom 65.0% came from Zhuhai. Additionally, there were 36,207 visitors from Hong Kong and 3,453 from Taiwan.

In the first eight months of 2021, visitor arrivals grew by 43.6% year-on-year to 5,126,443.

Authorities are seeing rosier numbers for September. Official figures show that visitor arrivals to Macau from September 10 to 16 reached 201,891.

The average daily visitor volume was 28,842, an increase by 19.9% compared to the average daily visitor arrivals (24,050) in the previous week. The average daily arrivals rose 118.5% from the August tally.

With a significant increase from August, tourism authorities are predicting 35,000 tourist arrivals in the upcoming Golden Week – a busy month for the city’s tourism sector given China’s seven-day national holiday.