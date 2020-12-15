Authorities find two men with illegal weapons in their luggage

Two Taiwanese men in two separate incidents were found attempting to travel back to Taiwan from Macau, carrying illegal weapons in their luggage, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) said yesterday during the joint police forces regular press conference.

The unrelated cases occurred at the Macau International Airport on two consecutive days over last weekend.

On the first day, a 52-year-old male was stopped from traveling after an X-ray machine inspection revealed that he was carrying a pair of nunchucks and a collapsible baton (commonly used for self-defense and as a law enforcement tool), both of which are considered illegal weapons.

Taken to the police station for questioning, the man said that he used both instruments as physical exercise tools.

He also told the police that he had acquired both products from an online shop for the price of RMB400.

On December 13, a second man, also from Taiwan, was caught in a similar situation, carrying the same type of collapsible baton in his luggage.

Questioned by the police, the 45-year-old man struggled to explain the purpose of the instrument, claiming that he used it to “test the solidness of the products that his company manufactures.”

To the officers, he also claimed to have bought the item on the internet from a shop in the mainland, paying RMB145.

Both men were presented to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) yesterday morning to be charged with the crime of possession of an illegal weapon.