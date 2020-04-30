Authorities green light 11th round of mask distribution

Local health authorities announced yesterday during the daily press conference at the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center that the government’s 11th round of face mask distribution has already been granted.

In reply to the media, Dr. Alvis Lo from Conde de São de Januário Hospital Center said that while the 11th round will begin in a few days, now is the right time to evaluate the program and decide what will be done next.

“We are doing a review of the program to analyze the outcomes of this method of supplying face masks to public and what will be done in the future,” Lo said. “At the moment when the population needed [them] the most, the government came forward and provided [the personal protection equipment]. Now is the time to evaluate this program and define strategies for the future.”

Recently, there has been speculation that the government is preparing to suspend the face mask supply, causing concerns over potential price hikes for the product.

The concerns gained momentum as secondary schools prepare to resume classes next week. This will also influence the demand for face masks as all students, teachers and staff members must wear them at all times.

The concerns of the public also motivated lawmaker Ella Lei to make a written interpellation to the government earlier this week, urging them to extend the face mask supply scheme that has been in effect since late January.

Lei warned about potential price hikes, and how the growing demand may also lower the quality of the face masks available on the market, compromising citizens’ health.

Covid-19 testing dates for social workers released

Health authorities have chosen May 2 and 3 as the dates to carry out Covid-19 screening tests on social workers and staff that work for institutions that provide social services to the community, a representative of the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) informed yesterday at the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center.

During the center’s daily press conference, Tang Kit Fong said that the authorities expect to test a total of 2,400 people working in social support and services institutions over the two days.

Tang noted that the arrangements were made in collaboration with the different entities involved to avoid affecting the normal workflow of the institutions as much as possible.

Dr. Alvis Lo added that after social workers, the program will extend screening to professionals that are at greater risk due to the nature of their jobs. This includes teachers that were not included in the first round of screening, that is, those teaching at the primary and kindergarten level. Health authorities have arranged for these professionals to be tested on May 4 to 8.

The IAS official informed that testing for teachers will be arranged through the schools where they work.

In collaboration with the health authorities, schools and institutions will be also responsible for communicating the results of the tests to their staff.

Questioned on if the broadened scope of testing would pose a problem to the capacity of the health system in any way, Lo responded that health services have been increasing their capacity to perform tests from 600 tests a day initially, to 2,000 to 2,500 now.