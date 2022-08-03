Authorities suggest postponing non-essential activities

Health authorities are asking people to exercise caution and consider postponing non-essential activities planned for the upcoming days, the coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Leong Iek Hou, said today during the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center briefing on the Covid-19 situation in Macau.

Responding to media inquiries about whether there were any guidelines related to banquets or parties, Leong said that people should consider postponing all non-essential activities, namely those that could pose risks due to gathering. Still, she said that there is no government order to stop any of those activities, urging those who wish to continue with activities to strictly follow the prevention guidelines, which include the mandatory presentation of a green health code, ensuring that participants check temperatures and have a negative rapid antigen test report valid for that day and other measures that include the use of face masks when possible.

Earlier, the director of the health bureau Alvis Lo had said that, according to the Covid-19 updated contingency plan, presented yesterday, the local authorities will try as much as possible to proceed with population screening and other prevention and control measures without suspending the activities of the whole city, and without suspending classes and other normal daily economic activities.

Nonetheless, this morning the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) announced the cancelation of the 69th Macau Grand Prix – Family Carnival, originally scheduled to be held at Tap Seac Square on November 5 and 6.

In a joint statement of the MGPOC and the Sports Bureau, the organizers justify the cancellation of the event to “comply with pandemic prevention and control measures by the Macau SAR Government.”