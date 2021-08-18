Authorities to investigate Galaxy incident as suicide

Murder has been ruled out as the cause of the death of the non-resident worker at Galaxy Macau on Monday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) and the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) announced at a joint press conference yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the police announced that it would continue to investigate the case as a suicide.

The PJ, citing the doctor from the Accident and Emergency Department, said that the victim had safety vests and belts on the body when he was delivered to the hospital, but was without pulse and breath.

The wounds found on the victim, the PJ said, are theoretically consistent with those that would be caused by a fall from height. No wound indicating that the fall might have been caused by a fight or attack was found.

Coworkers told the police that in the previous half month, the victim has been working on installing cables at the ground level. The reason why the victim climbed to the ceiling level, 28 meters from the ground, is still unclear.

Considering several factors, the PJ has ruled out murder as the cause of death. The police disclosed that there may be a connection with the victim’s finances. No suicide note was found near the site.

A post-mortem is required to identify the actual cause of death, the PJ added.

On the other hand, the DSAL found that the overpass (a permanent installation for future maintenance) meets safety guidelines, but also that it was quite dusty. The railings show signs of being climbed upon. The authority stressed that no work in the area had been allocated to workers at the time of the incident. AL