Average earnings plunge by nearly 12% in some sectors

The average earnings of full-time employees in the Macau SAR dropped by up to 11.8% year-on-year during the second quarter, according to data provided by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages shows that those working in the retail trade (40,189) recorded a decrease of 2.2%, while their average salary fell by 11.8% year-on-year to MOP12,290.

Transport, storage and communications activities had 13,265 persons engaged, a drop of 5.7% year-on-year. Average earnings of full-time employees decreased by 11.5% year-on-year to MOP20,030 in June.

Meanwhile, security activities had a total of 13,530 employees, up by 9.7% year-on-year, while their average earnings in June went down by 4.8% year-on-year to MOP12,420.

Meanwhile, 926 persons were engaged in public sewage and refuse disposal activities, where its average salary slightly dropped 1.7% year-on-year to MOP18,450.

Official data previously showed that the city’s general unemployment rate from May to July 2020 stood at 2.7%, while the unemployment rate of local residents is 3.8%. Both showed minor increases from the previous three-month period, between April and June.

Meanwhile, as regards vocational training in the surveyed industries, a total of 30,626 participants attended 935 training courses provided by the establishments in the second quarter of 2020. LV