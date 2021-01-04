Average tourist arrival numbers recorded during New Year period

Tourist arrivals in the Macau SAR stood at some 39,000 on the first two days of the year, with the majority arriving on January 1.

Macau saw 22,000 visitors on the first day of the year, according to data from the Public Security Police, while there was an influx of 17,000 tourists on the second day.

The latest travel data published by China’s online travel agency (OTA) Trip.com shows that the SAR is likely to welcome a further surge in arrivals from mainland China during the New Year holiday, commenting that Macau is now a sought-after destination among holidaymakers from the mainland during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trend is reflected in the number of bookings for Macau’s hotel made on Trip.com, which bounced by 451% during New Year holiday from December 31 to January 3, month-over-month.

The city’s tourism board is boosting promotional efforts in the mainland in a bid to attract more visitors, especially with Chinese New Year coming up in February. The SAR usually records a peak in tourist arrivals during this time, aside from the Golden Week in October.

However, one of its large promotional events, “Macao Week in Shanghai,” which was supposed to be held from January 7 to 10 was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Christmas period was a testament to the city’s ongoing tourism recovery however, as 27,755 visitors arrived on December 25. This was the second highest daily visitor number recorded, just after the 28,000 visitor arrivals that were recorded on the first day of the Macau Grand Prix on November 20.