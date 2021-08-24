Avian influenza H5N6 reported in Guangzhou

Guangdong reported one new case of human infection with avian influenza H5N6 in Guanzhou Province, the Health Bureau (SSM) announced in a statement last night. The 52-year-old female, resident of Huizhou City, had onset of symptoms on July 31 and was admitted for treatment. The patient is in critical condition. SSM noted that she had contact with domestic birds. Therefore, the bureau urged residents to avoid contact with birds and pay attention to hygiene and food. Since April 2014, cases of the influenza have been registered in Sichun, Guangzhou, Yunnan, Hubei, Hunan, Anhui and Guangxi and Jiangsu.

Macau Forum now provides mRNA jabs

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has included BioNTech mRNA vaccination services in the Community Vaccination Center at the Macau Forum. Prior to this arrangement, the vaccination center only provided the SinoPharm inactivated vaccines. A total of 1,000 mRNA shots per day will be provided from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. In Macau, individuals aged between 12 and 17 years can only be given the mRNA vaccine.