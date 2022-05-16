Baby abandoned near Border Gate

The Judiciary Police (PJ) disclosed yesterday afternoon that it had been notified about the discovery of a baby that had allegedly been abandoned next to a trash bin near the Border Gate. Reports arrived at the PJ at 8:31p.m. on Saturday from the Fire Services Bureau and the Public Security Police Force. The PJ added that the baby had been transported to the public hospital for an immediate medical check-up and was, as of press time, in a stable condition. The PJ did not announce any details of the baby, such as its sex or ethnicity.

DSEDJ records dozens of violations in current phase subsidy

Deputy Director Wong Ka Ki of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau recently disclosed that his bureau had recorded several dozen violations in the current round of the Continuing Education Subsidy Scheme. These violations were discovered after over 5,000 spot checks at educational entities or institutions. Wong added that most violations were about courses not operating in compliance with the originally proposed plans. Elaborating on the matter, Wong believes that the reason behind the recorded violations was due to participants’ getting used to the mode of the scheme. Text messages were also sent regularly to operators to remind them about relevant regulations.