Banking | BOC closes 2020 with 3% revenue growth, BNU drops 42%

The Bank of China-Macau (BOC) recorded a profit last year of MOP5.6 billion, an official financial report published yesterday at the Official Gazette shows.

The result represents a 3% growth year-on-year when compared to 2019.

Concurrently, the other currency-issuing bank – Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) has reported profits amounting to MOP420.3 million in 2020, a result that represents a significant drop of 41.7% when compared with 2019, when the bank closed the year with profits of MOP721.9 million.

In 2019, the branch of the Chinese state-owned bank reported the highest net profit amount among the banks operating in Macau, followed by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Tai Fung Bank.

In 2020, the ICBC group has reported profits of MOP3.08 billion, slightly less than in 2019 when the result was MOP3.07 billion.

As for the third-highest profiter, Tai Fung Bank also marginally increased its profits last year by scoring just 0.5% more than in 2019 to a total of MOP2.19 billion.

Such results continue to keep the ranking of the highest profiter banking institutions in Macau unchanged from 2019, which in 2020 continued to be led by BOC, followed by ICBC and Tai Fung.