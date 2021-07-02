Barra-Coloane ferry route commences

According to an announcement from the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA), the ferry tour route from the Barra Harbor Pier to the Coloane Pier has commenced, and the route will operate from Thursday to Sunday.

“The ferry tour route from Barra Harbor Pier to Coloane Pier operated by Shun Tak-China Travel Ship Management (Macau) Limited is the first route that uses Barra Harbor Pier as a waypoint, and the preparatory work has been completed, including sea trials of the ferry and berthing trials. The voyage will take about 20 minutes, and the exact sailing times can be checked with the shipping company.”

In addition, DSAMA has reminded in the announcement that all passengers should wear masks throughout the voyage, and that the shipping company has the right to refuse those who do not wear masks to board the ship.

The Barra Harbor Pier is a public pier which opened in March 2021 for berthing of public vessels and is also equipped for berthing of Macau Cruise vessels. Staff reporter