Barra Transport Hub to open partially tomorrow

The ground floor and the underground floors of the Barra Transport Hub will open for public use tomorrow, the government announced yesterday.

Public facilities will include the leisure concourse on the ground floor, as well as the bus terminus on the first underground floor and the public parking lot on the third underground floor.

With the opening of the new bus terminus, stops for 10 bus routes will be relocated underground. At the terminus, buses will alight and board passengers on different lanes.

The current bus terminus will become a common bus stop and have its name changed to Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van/Ponte-Cais da Barra. Simultaneously, bus No 5 will henceforth skip the Macau Tower stop.

The new parking lot, meanwhile, will provide 201 spaces for light vehicles and 403 for motorcycles. Three of the 201 are accessible spaces. Payments can be made by cash, Macau Pass or MPay. Charges are identical to most government owned or commissioned parking services. No monthly ticket is available at this parking lot.

The pedestrian lanes and greening areas at the hub should be expected within the first quarter of next year. In addition, the neighborhood is set to experience more road works as auxiliary to the main hub.