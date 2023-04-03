Basic Law guarantees steady, sustained development of SAR’s ‘One country, two systems”

The Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday held a conference and a symposium to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law of the Macau SAR, a milestone in the historical process of the “One country, two systems” cause.

The Basic Law of the Macau SAR, together with the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, forms the constitutional foundation for the Macau SAR. The Macau SAR government and different circles of life have persisted in building Macau’s governance system and capabilities under the framework of national governance.

They have also resolutely safeguarded national sovereignty, security and development interests, implemented the principle of “patriots administering Macau,” made substantial progress in Macau’s economic development, people’s livelihood and social stability, and promoted the steady and sustained development of “one country, two systems” practices with Macau characteristics.

PATRIOTS ADMINISTERING MACAU

“The Basic Law of the Macau SAR was the outcome of legalizing and institutionalizing the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” said Tong Io Cheng, member of the Committee for the Basic Law of the Macau SAR under the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature.

Since Macau’s return, the Macau SAR has fully respected and safeguarded the central authorities’ overall jurisdiction over Macau and correctly exercised the power of administering Macau with a high degree of autonomy, which serves as key to the success of “one country, two systems” practices in Macau.

In 2016, the Macau SAR amended its law on election of the Legislative Assembly, stipulating that candidates must not hold political posts in foreign countries and that they must uphold the Macau SAR Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the Macau SAR.

During the election of the seventh Legislative Assembly of Macau in 2021, 21 candidates were disqualified for having not upheld the Macau SAR Basic Law, or not pledging allegiance to the Macau SAR.

SAFEGUARDING NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY, SECURITY, DEVELOPMENT INTERESTS

“National security is the basic premise of the existence and development of the country. It is also a vital foundation for Macau to maintain long-term prosperity and stability,” said Wang Yu, member of the Committee for the Basic Law of the Macau SAR under the NPC Standing Committee.

The Macau SAR government and various circles of life have always put safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests as a top priority, added Wang.

Since 2009, the Macau SAR has completed legislation on safeguarding national security as stipulated by Article 23 of the Macau SAR Basic Law and supporting laws. Macau is now progressing with amendment of the legislation on national security to further improve the legal system for safeguarding national security.

Since 2018, the Macau SAR government has also organized exhibitions each year to help increase Macau residents’ awareness of national security.

GOVERNING MACAU IN ACCORDANCE WITH LAW

Since Macau’s return to the motherland, the SAR has enacted or amended 363 laws and 792 regulations, providing a strong legal guarantee for the development of various causes.

Currently, a legal system with the Constitution and the Basic Law as the core and five major codes as the mainstay has been formed in Macau, guaranteeing residents’ basic rights such as the right to elect and be elected, freedom, and access to social welfare.

Macau has made notable progress in various social causes since 1999, continuously increasing its social welfare level. The average life expectancy of male and female residents reached 81.3 and 87.1 years respectively.

INTEGRATION INTO OVERALL NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

“The Basic Law provides a solid legal guarantee for Macau’s economic development and improvement of people’s livelihood,” said Ip Kuai Peng, vice rector of the City University of Macau.

Guaranteed and guided by the Constitution and the Basic Law, the central authorities’ favorable policies continuously assisted Macau to integrate into the overall national development and achieve leaping economic and social development, Ip said.

Over the years, the central authorities have facilitated the establishment of closer economic and trade relations between the mainland and Macau, offered new space for the development of Macau’s higher education, promoted exchanges and trade in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macap Greater Bay Area, and supported Macao’s appropriate economic diversification by building the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Macau’s neighboring Zhuhai city.

In 2022, Macau revised its gaming laws.

From 1999 to 2021, Macau’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.5 percent annually in real terms on average. Meanwhile, per capita GDP grew from 15,000 U.S. dollars to 44,000 dollars. Foreign exchange reserves increased from 2.86 billion dollars to 26.66 billion dollars.

POPULARIZATION OF LAWS

The Macau SAR has also been dedicated to popularizing the Constitution and the Basic Law, with official and non-official groups focusing on publicizing the laws to students and the general public.

Founded in 2001, the Macau Basic Law Promotion Association is a major organization devoted to publicizing the Constitution and the Basic Law. Since 2012, the association has organized nine training sessions to Macau’s young people.

“Education on the Constitution and the Basic Law has become core of Macau’s patriotic education system,” said Liu Chak Wan, president of the association.

Macau should continue learning and using the Basic Law to fully tap the advantages of the “one country, two systems” principle, find out deep-rooted problems in Macau’s socio-economic development, and enrich practices of “one country, two systems,” added Liu. Xinhua