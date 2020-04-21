Beijing donates Chinese medicine to Macau to fight Covid-19

The Central Government has donated a total of 6,800 boxes of Chinese medicine to the Macau SAR government in a bid to help the city fight Covid-19.

Made through the Liaison Office, the donations include 1,500 boxes of Jinhua Qinggan Keli, 1,000 boxes of Huoxiang Zhengqi Ruanjiaonang, 3,500 boxes of Shufeng Jiedu Jiaonang, and 800 boxes Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang, making up a total 6,800 boxes of proprietary Chinese medicine (pCm).

pCm generally refers to a proprietary product composed of any Chinese herbal medicine, any materials of herbal, animal or mineral origin customarily used by the Chinese, formulated into a finished dose form.

The medicines donated to Macau are among the most commonly used Chinese medicines for everyday ailments. They can be acquiredfrom pharmacies without a prescription.

Yan Zhichan, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office, said that the National Health Commission of China has already included Chinese medicine in Covid-19 treatment procedures. The abovementioned four kinds of pCm are recommended in China’s Covid-19 treatment plan. JZ