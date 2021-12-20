Beijing Olympics team on tour in Macau

A 68-strong delegation has arrived in Macau for a three-day visit – along with some of the elite athletes from the Chinese team who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

They are drawn from a range of disciplines, including: table tennis, swimming, diving, weightlifting, artistic gymnastics, badminton, rowing, canoeing, track cycling, fencing, and athletics.

The visit from December 19 to 21 coincides with Macau’s handover anniversary on December 20. That date is seen as politically relevant and characterised by an increase patriotic fervour, and could be seen as the ideal moment for the easing of border restrictions proffered by the Olympic medallists considered to be “national heroes.”

While in Macau, the government has said the athletes will take part in various activities and will share their success stories of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with locals.

Today, the delegation will attend the flag-raising ceremony commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR. The delegation will then tour sites within the UNESCO-listed Historic Centre of the region.

The delegation of elite Olympians will also share their experiences and stories of achievement with local young people, including Macau athletes. In the evening, the guests will attend a variety show at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

The government has said that tomorrow the delegation “will visit Macau neighbourhoods and meet local people.”

Earlier this month, the delegation of olympians also went on a three-day visit to Hong Kong.

The delegation was comprised of 29 athletes and three coaches from 12 sporting events. Delegation members included sprint icon Su Bingtian, table tennis winner Ma Long, and Sun Yiwen, who won China’s first Olympic gold medal in women’s individual fencing. LV