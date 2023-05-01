Beijing to extend validity of travel permits for SARs residents

China will extend the expiration date of mainland travel permits for eligible Hong Kong and Macao residents starting May 8, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced. The validity of their mainland travel permits with an expiration date between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2023 will be extended until Dec. 31, 2023. The measure aims to meet soaring travel demand among these residents after the Chinese mainland fully resumed normal travel with Hong Kong and Macau starting Feb. 6, according to the announcement.

