Bidding 2020 adieu

The year 2020 will be sent off a bit differently without the usual fireworks that the city hosts due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, and with the government discouraging mass gathering, late night outs in the streets have been cancelled. This restriction means that public will have to join the celebrations and countdown from home – or at the city’s integrated resorts.

The good news, however, is that private celebrations will still occur, while taking strong epidemic measures set by the government. In previous years, over 30,000 people gathered at different sites along the Macau Peninsula and Taipa on New Year’s Eve for countdowns.

Let’s have a look at what’s on.

Au Revoir 2020 at Sofitel Macau

New Year’s Eve DJ Party at Sofitel Macau At Ponte 16 will be held from 8 p.m. tonight to 2 a.m., making it a great time to welcome the New Year with music, wine and delicacies.

Countdown with a view at Vida Rica Bar

One of the bars with the city’s best view, a live DJ and band will entertain their guests with matching food offerings including a seafood buffet with fresh Boston lobsters, caviar, oysters, sea urchin, foie gras, Wellington Wagyu beef, and much more.

Dance into 2021 at Artyzen Grand Lapa

Welcome the new year in style! Start the year dancing on all-time music classics from the 80s, 90s & 2000s from 10:30 p.m. until late.

Fancy countdown at The House of Astor at The St. Regis Bar

Head over to the newly renovated and opened bar if you want to celebrate and welcome 2021 in sheer luxury. Classic jazz music with live entertainment will keep the guests company.

Rock n roll at The Roadhouse Macau

Had enough of 2020? Why not join The Roadhouse Macau in telling 2020 to get stuffed in style! There will be an outdoor stage, giant screen for the countdown from 8 p.m. until the wee hours of 2021.