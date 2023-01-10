Blackpink adds Macau show in Asia leg of world tour

K-pop group Blackpink is slated to perform their “Born Pink” world tour on May 20 and 21 at the 16,000-capacity Galaxy Arena,becoming the first foreign group to perform in Macau since the onset of the pandemic.

The announcement came alongside the newly announced shows in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Mar. 19 and Singapore on May 14.

The K-pop titans recently kicked off their Asia tour with two shows in Bangkok, Thailand, and will host a concert in Hong Kong on Jan. 13, 14 and 15 before hitting the Mrsool Park in Riyadh on Jan. 20.

The rest of their Asia tour will be in Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Koahsiung, Manila, Singapore and Macau.

A post published by Galaxy on its social media stated that presale opens on Feb. 4 and a public sale on Feb. 5.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Galaxy Arena is located at Galaxy’s Phase III and includes 1,500 hotel rooms, casino space, a 16,000-capacity arena and 400,000 square feet MICE space. LV