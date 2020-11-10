Boao Forum | 5G technology brings new opportunities worldwide

The fifth generation of wireless communication (5G) and how this technology is promoting new opportunities in both developed and developing countries was the topic of discussion at the first session of the First Conference of International Science, Technology and Innovation Forum (ISTIF) of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), which is currently being held in Macau.

On the first day of the conference, which is being held with the aggregating motto of “Innovation Empowers Sustainable Development,” presenters gave talks on how 5G is revolutionizing science and technology, creating solutions for existing problems in developed cities, and development and wealth creation opportunities in developing countries.

Masudur Rahman, Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister of the Embassy of Bangladesh, explained how 5G technology is boosting the economy of the South Asian country by creating job opportunities for young Bangladeshis engaged in IT training, as well as other opportunities related to the location of data centers and other tech facilities that support the 5G system.

As Rahman explained, the development and implementation of 5G has led the Bangladeshi government to make new plans and include the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), envisioning economic growth for the country between 2021 and 2041.

The plan not only includes possibilities for foreign investment in locally established data centers, but also the increased use of 5G for e-governance, communication, and e-commerce purposes, Rahman said. The country’s GDP has grown at a rate of about 8% for the last few years due to the government’s commitment to “including IT expansion in all its activities, from business to e-commerce, e-government, and others,” the official noted, adding that in 2021, the country forecasts that “exports of IT-related services could reach 5 billion USD.”

At the heart of this strategy is manpower. Rahman noted that every year, Bangladesh produces around 500,000 new university graduates in IT. They are employed locally or as exported manpower to other countries, namely India and Japan.

With regard to opportunities for more developed countries and large metropolises, 5G can help make the planning and management of challenges and hidden hazards resulting from urbanization more efficient, explained Allen Yeung, the former Chief Information Officer of the Hong Kong government and the founder and CEO of Intelli Global Corporation Limited.

For Yeung, 5G can turbo-boost data-driven smart cities to tackle problems such as overcrowding, lack of housing, traffic jams, environmental degradation, accumulated waste, crime rates, and insufficient infrastructure and governance, among other issues.

These solutions are related to the provision of more accurate and constantly updating data, which can help leaders make decisions, address problems and events, and test solutions and scenarios in a virtual context, helping to create speedier and better governance decisions.

ISTIF will be held in Macau for three days, until November 11.

In total, 12 sub-forum sessions will be held, with organizers expecting an approximate attendance of 800 guests and experts who will share their insights on science, technology, and innovation.

When it was first announced, ISTIF was given the role of extending the strengths of BFA, which include creating cross-cultural, cross-subject and cross-sectoral exchanges. ISTIF aims to be a fresh, comprehensive and high-level platform for dialogue between people from politics, business and academia, and enable exchanges on the latest developments in science, technology and innovation issues, said the Secretary-General of BFA, Li Baodong.

The first conference focused on three major issues: impetus for innovation; innovation and everyday life; and cooperation on innovation aiming to advance technological development and technological innovation. Organizers hoped to promote connections between those achievements and businesses, economic activities and governance, as well as the application of them in daily life.

Due to the pandemic and the difficulty of travel, some participants and speakers will attend the sub-forum sessions and talks virtually. In fact, several speakers regard this as just one of the situations 5G technology can effectively help to connect people who are physically separated and facilitate the exchange of information on a large scale, enhancing productivity and bringing down barriers for those working or studying at distance.