BOAO FORUM | CE pledges to improve existing institutional mechanism

The Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, assured that the Macau SAR government would further strengthen “top-down design” regarding innovation, including continuous improvements to existing institutional mechanisms for innovation and mechanisms for commercialising research in science and technology.

In his speech, delivered at the opening of International Science, Technology and Innovation (ISTIF) for Boao Forum for Asia, Ho said that enterprises were actively encouraged to apply advanced technologies to transform and upgrade business practices, and explore a market-driven development model that integrated the efforts of industry and academia.

Meanwhile, former Chief Executive Edmund Ho complimented Macau’s developments in science and technology. He mentioned that the central government and mainland China have, in recent years, supported Macau in science and technology development, which has led to Macau’s continuous exploration in new fields. As of today, Macau has four State Key Laboratories. Ho believes that innovation, science, and technology have already become attractive areas for investment within Macau.

This year’s Boao Forum for Asia marks the first ISTIF. The theme of is “Innovation Empowers Sustainable Development,” aiming to create a platform for high-level dialogue in relation to science, technology and innovation for political, business and academic fields.

Vice premier of China Han Zheng, meanwhile, praised Macau for its high internationalization level. His remarks were made via video link

Han said that organizing BFA in Macau, which is a core city of the Greater Bay Area, makes the forum influential for both Asia and the world’s innovation, science and technology development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the state council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs leader, Zhang Xiaoming, remarked that Covid-19 had demonstrated the urgency and necessity of Macau’s plans to diversify its economy. In Zhang’s opinion, Macau should be more proactive in its integration into the Greater Bay Area and the country’s science and technology development, in addition to exploring possibilities in Hengqin.

Meanwhile, Zhou Xiaochuan, the Chief Representative of the Delegation of China, similarly remarked that Macau has already become one of the most dynamic micro-economies in the world, and is now encountering pivotal historic development opportunities. He hopes that the world will learn about Macau through this Boao Forum for Asia.

World and regional elites who spoke at yesterday’s Boao Forum for Asia have largely endorsed Macau’s development of science and technology.

During the ceremony, regional leading politicians, including Ho Iat Seng, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Edmund Ho, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council of China Zhang Xiaoming, and the Director of Liaison Office in Macau, Fu Ziying, delivered speeches.