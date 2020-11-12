BOAO FORUM | GBA expected to reach peak carbon emissions by 2035

Speakers at yesterday’s International Science and Technology and Innovation Forum (ISTIF) of Boao Forum for Asia estimated that carbon emissions in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area would peak by 2035.

Earlier this year, China announced a set of long-range objectives to achieve socialist modernization by 2035, including the steady decline of carbon emissions after reaching a peak. China also aims to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

Speaking at yesterday’s ISTIF session 10, Impetus for Innovation- Green and Low-Carbon Transformation Oriented by Carbon Neutrality, Zhang Daiqing, researcher of Guangzhou Institute of Energy Conversion, Chinese Academy of Sciences, said he expects the Greater Bay Area will reach the aforementioned goals.

“The state hopes that the Greater Bay Area can reach the peak value first. […] It is possible that we reach the carbon emission peak value in 2025 and the total energy peak in 2035,” said Zhao, who suggested that, in order to achieve these tasks, cities of the Greater Bay Area must make some technological breakthroughs and integrate with one other’s infrastructure.

Some of the strategies include strictly controlled coal consumption, increasing the importance of electricity use, largely exploring renewable and new energies, and wind power.

Aside from the Greater Bay Area’s overall goal, the Macau SAR government has also set up its own objectives when it comes to reducing pollutants, such as carbon emissions.

The emissions of vehicles are one of the main sources of air pollution in Macau. According to Macau government’s 2010-2020 Macau environmental protection plan, by the end of this year, the overall emissions of carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbon (HC), nitrogen oxides (NOX) and fine suspended particles (PM 2.5) can be reduced by at least about 1,600 tonnes, 280 tonnes, 105 tonnes and seven tonnes, respectively.

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) also analyzed the air quality improvement in the ten years between 2009 and 2018. According to the bureau, the average annual SO2, PM2.5, CO and PM10 decreased by 60%, 50%, 15%, and 10%, respectively.

While official statistics suggest a downward trend of various pollutants, professor Zhou Jian, from Tsinghua University, believes that even though it may seem that Macau’s carbon emissions have reached peak level, carbon emissions are likely to show a growing trend due to external factors.

“Under the current conditions and current policies, if [Macau] does not take any measures to interfere [with carbon emission], by 2040, carbon emissions will double that of 2020,” said Zhou Jian. He believes that, by taking measures, Macau can effectively spend 15 years reaching the goal of coal neutrality. The energy expert anticipates that Macau will achieve China’ state goals earlier than the estimated deadline.

“If we only consider local emissions, by 2050, which is ten years ahead of the state’s goal [of 2060], Macau can achieve carbon neutrality,” said the scholar.

Voicing his opinions in terms of Macau’s energy alternatives, the professor said that Macau should choose a road to zero-carbon emissions by increasing its electricity supply as well as its energy production through a waste-to-energy strategy.

While participating in the ISTIF, Director of the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, Leong Weng Kun encouraged members of the public to choose a low-carbon lifestyle.