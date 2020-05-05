BOC, BNU to issue new pataca notes amounting to mop37.7 billion

The Executive Council has concluded its discussion on the draft executive regulations for Bank of China (BOC) and Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU), which will issue new pataca notes with new anti-counterfeiting features that amount to 37.7 billion patacas.

Each bank is authorized to release a maximum of 80 million units of 10 patacas, 120 million units of 20 patacas, 50 million units of 50 patacas and 80 million units of 100 patacas. The banks are also authorized to release a total of 24 million units of 500 patacas and 12 million units of 1,000 patacas.

Only after the entry into force of the administrative regulations will the SAR government instruct the two issuing banks to proceed with preparatory work for the subsequent printing and launch of the new series of banknotes, the date and details of which will be disclosed at a later date.

The government recently standardized the banknote’s anti-counterfeiting configuration, having adopted the consistent elements of anti-counterfeiting characteristics.

The banknotes of each issuing bank have their own design concepts. Those of the BOC show the characteristics of the different cultures and the historical heritage of Macau, while those of BNU highlight “the constant expansion of the territory of Macau over the centuries.” LV