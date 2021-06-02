Body of missing inspector found in parked car in Sai Van

On Monday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) found the body of an inspector reported missing by his family in his car parked in a parking space near Sai Van Lake.

The family of the inspector notified the PJ that he was missing earlier that day. According to a statement from the PJ, the family reported that they had lost contact with the man.

The PJ later discovered the inspector’s car near Sai Van Lake, and upon further investigation found the body of the inspector, along with charcoal, a stove, and a suicide note in the car.

Preliminary investigations by the PJ suggest death by suicide for personal reasons.

Post-mortem analyses found no signs that the cause of death was criminally related; however, the PJ stated that it would continue to investigate the case. The late inspector was named Cheng and aged 47 years.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be conscious of their psychological and emotional state as well as those of their relatives and friends. If in need, residents can call the Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126). AL