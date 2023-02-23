Border-crossing trips in Hengqin exceed pre-pandemic period

Nearly 1.6 million trips have occurred since the restrictions on cross-border travel were relaxed, according to Hengqin authorities.

Cross-border trips surged after January 8, when the travel restrictions were largely eased. Until February 19, there had been 1.58 million trips and 230,000 car trips, including 150,000 car trips by single-plate cars. Compared to the same period three years ago before the pandemic, the number of visitors has increased by 27.4%, while the number of car trips is up by 109.1%.

Statistics from the Hengqin checkpoint suggest that cross-border trips have exceeded 40,000 for several consecutive days.

Construction of livelihood projects, such as the Macao New Neighbourhood is accelerating, and cultural tourism projects are also being pushed, according to Hengqin checkpoint.

As announced earlier, construction of the second phase of Hengqin checkpoint is scheduled for the end of next month, which will “further improve the transportation and border crossing facilities.”

Previously, the local government said it wants to improve the facilities of the Macau Port Area at the Hengqin Border to facilitate the use of this checkpoint by locals and visitors.

The goal is that this border post become more convenient so it can be used more frequently and so benefit the businesses located on both sides of the border.

On Feb. 11, daily car crossings by Macau-plated cars at the Zhuhai border has also surpassed 1,200 trips, which is the highest daily record since the execution of the “Northbound Travel for Macau Vehicles” scheme.

Staff Reporter