Border Gate mass Covid testing returns full negative results

The targeted mass SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid testing (NAT) operation conducted in the Border Gate District has tested 7,103 people in total, with zero positive results detected.

The mass testing was implemented to rule out possible infections after a person in nearby Tanzhou in Zhuhai recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The mass testing was conducted free-of-charge, but results will not be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and therefore are not valid for border-crossing purposes.

However, those within the testing area who failed to participate in the mass testing will have their health code turned yellow. A yellow code bearer is not permitted to enter certain public venues, take public transport or leave Macau.

The government advises people in this situation to book a paid nucleic acid test to resolve the inconvenience.

In addition to the mass testing in the area, those who crossed the Border Gate more than four times on one day between February 25 and 27 are required to take NATs once a day between March 1 and 4.

If a person in this category misses a required test on any day, their health code will be turned yellow until they receive a negative test result.

Others who have crossed the Border Gate between February 25 and 27 must take a NAT between March 1 and 3.