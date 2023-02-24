Border reopening attracting new families to Macau

The lifting of border restrictions late last year is already attracting the interest of some new foreign families who are settling in Macau, the Head of School at the International School of Macao (TIS), Lorne Schmidt, told the Times.

Speaking to the Times about new teachers and students, Schmidt said, “the relaxation of borders is a very positive step for us as a school because now we can more easily attract teachers. It was previously very hard to get new teachers into the school.”

The Head of School at TIS said the school successfully brought a number of new teachers to Macau last summer and this is getting easier which helps the development of the school and its students.

The reopening of the borders has also impacted the students with more inquiries from families interested in sending their children to TIS.

“We are starting to see some new families coming to Macau. We are receiving expressions of interest for September and October, and a few families are arriving even this term. We are hoping this trend continues and that we get more people coming into Macau,” Schmidt remarked.

In a previous interview with the Times last June, Schmidt spoke about TIS’s difficulties related to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions that had caused some students and teaching staff to leave Macau between 2020 and 2022.