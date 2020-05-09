Border restrictions lifted for ‘blue cards’ living in Zhuhai

From 6:00 am Monday, May 11 all non-resident workers (TNR or ‘blue card’ holders) who live in Zhuhai can enter Macau without having to go through quarantine.

However, three conditions must be met cumulatively: having an address or holding a residence card in Zhuhai; holding a certificate of a negative test result for Covid-19 valid for seven days; and obtaining a ‘green’ Macau health code.

For those who meet the three requirements, current restrictions such as a 14-day quarantine in Zhuhai to be able to enter Macau will be lifted.

The announcement was made this evening (Saturday) during the daily press conference on the new type of coronavirus, by Public Security Police Force’s spokesperson, Ma Chio Hong.

MDT