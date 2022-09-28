Boy accused of sexually assaulting three-year-old in library toilet

A 12-year-old boy is accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old child in a library toilet in Taipa, according to the Judiciary Police (PJ) yesterday.

The PJ received the case from the Public Security Police Force (PSP) on September 23 at 9 p.m. and contacted the victim’s mother.

The suspect is a 12-year-old local middle-school student.

During the investigation on September 23 at 5 p.m., police learned that the victim’s mother and another parent went to the school to pick up the victim and a five-year-old boy. Both parents went to the library in Taipa. The victim went to the library toilet with the alleged assailant.

While in the toilet, the suspect allegedly followed the victim into the cubicle and locked the door.

When the victim did not return, the victim’s mother went to the toilet and knocked on the door.

The mother allegedly saw the suspect rush from the toilet in a panicked state.

After returning home, the victim told her mother the suspect had removed her pants and tried to touch her buttocks. Hearing the knock on the door, the suspect helped the victim to put on her pants and fled.

The mother reported the matter to police immediately.

The second boy alleges he saw the whole incident.

The following afternoon, on September 24, the PJ arrested the suspect at a residential building located in Taipa and, with the suspect’s mother, returned to the PJ for investigation.

The PJ said the suspect has not admitted to the alleged criminal behavior.

However, with the evidence on hand and with a statement from another boy, the PJ concluded the suspect had engaged in sexual coercion and transferred his case to the Public Prosecutions Office to follow up. Staff reporter