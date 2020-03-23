Boy aged 12 among latest two confirmed cases

Two new Covid-19 infections – both Macau students studying in the U.K. – were announced within of each other this morning by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center. The new patients raise the total of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Macau to 24.

The first case is a male resident aged 12 who departed the U.K. on March 19 via Cathay Pacific flight 254, which arrived in Hong Kong the next day.

Upon arrival in Hong Kong, the boy took the charter vehicle arranged by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) back to the city over the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, before being delivered directly to the Grand Coloane Resort for monitored quarantine.

He developed a fever, without other symptoms, on Sunday and later tested positive for Covid-19 at the government hospital.

At about 10:30 a.m. today, the Center issued another statement to announce the city’s 24th Covid-19 case, which involves a man – also studying in the U.K. – aged 21.

On March 21, he boarded Cathay Pacific flight 256 in London and arrived at the flight’s destination, Hong Kong, the next day. He was in seat 63K on the flight.

He was then taken by MGTO charter vehicle to Macau. When he arrived at the border control, he declared that he had developed fever in the past 14 days. Hence, the authorities delivered him to the government hospital, where he was later tested positive for the disease.

