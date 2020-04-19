Breaking: High schools to resume May in two-phased approach

High schools will resume in May in a two-phased approach, Lo Pak Sang, director of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) has just announced at the daily press conference organized by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center.

According to the DSEJ plan, senior high school students will resume on May 4, while junior high school students will restart on May 11. The arrangement for other education levels is still pending, but the bureau director hinted that if all goes well, these levels will follow later with their own resumption. Online lessons will remain for lower level classes for the time being.

If new Covid-19 cases are confirmed between now and the announced school resumption dates, the DSEJ will consult the Health Bureau on whether or not resumption should be postponed again.