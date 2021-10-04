BREAKING NEWS | 72nd case confirmed

Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced that one case was confirmed today, marking the city’s 72nd Covid-19 case.

The patient is a 46-year-old male, a Chinese mainland employee. He lives in Doumen, Zhuhai. He travels between Macau and Zhuhai every day.

After returning to Macau on September 26, he has stayed at Grand Emperor Hotel, Sands Hotel and Victoria Hotel. The nucleic acid test results were negative on September 28 and 30. Today, the test turned positive.

The patient has been vaccinated with two doses of the inactivated vaccine on April 17 and June 10. The investigation of the source of infection is still ongoing, the center said.

The patient has no symptoms of discomfort. Further details will be announced later.