Breaking News | BioNtech mRNA vaccine arrives in Macau

The Pfizer/BioNtech mRNA vaccine produced in Germany, and distributed in cooperation with Fosun, arrived this afternoon (Saturday) in Macau and it will be made available to the public from March 3 (Wednesday).

EU’s European Medicines Agency certified that the mRNA vaccine can be administered to people aged 16 or more and it is suitable for people over the age of 59.

This week the government suspended vaccination of individuals aged 60 or more because the only available shot was then the Sinopharm vaccine which should be administered only to people aged between 18 to 59.

The registration for vaccination against Covid-19 for elderly individuals that registered for the first phase will reopen Sunday at 9:00 a.m.. Those individuals need to complete the evaluation form again, health authorities said. MDT