Breaking News: Bribery convict Ng Lap Seng’s back in Macau since Wednesday

Ng Lap Seng, a bribery convict who was granted early release from the U.S. prison, was confirmed to return to Macau on April 21 Wednesday, a source who wishes to stay anonymous told the Times.

The Times has contacted the Police Force today (Friday) and waiting for their confirmation about Ng’s current whereabouts.

Considering that Ng has returned to Macau from the U.S., he ought to have observed the mandatory quarantine in one of the designated facilities in Macau for 21 days, and self-health management measures for at least 7 days.

“He was chatting all the time, laughing and complaining all at the same time,” a guest, who had checked into the same quarantine hotel with Ng, revealed the matters to the Times.

Earlier on March 18 (Macau time), a U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick mandated a permission for Ng to be early released from prison on compassionate grounds due to his deteriorating health.

The exemption was sanctioned, as Broderick explained, it would be safer for Ng to stay in Macau than in a Pennsylvanian prison, where hundreds of Covid-19 cases have been reported.

In 2017, Ng, Macau’s real estate tycoon, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for bribing two ambassadors from the United Nations (UN) to pave the way for constructing a multibillion-dollar conference center in Macau, that would host the annual United Nations Global South-South Development Expo and other events.

He was serving his four-year term at a Pennsylvania prison in the U.S.

Earlier news reports stated that Ng would be flying to Macau after he is fully vaccinated with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. But none had specified the exact date for him to land in Macau.

It is said that Ng has been suffering from diabetes. He was originally scheduled to be released from prison on December 23, 2021.

Ng is the founder of Macau-based real estate developer Sun Kian Ip Group.