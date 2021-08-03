BREAKING NEWS | Delta variant confirmed in four new cases

The four new confirmed cases are infected with the highly-contagious Delta variant, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

Macau entered “immediate prevention status” soon after the government reported that a family of four locals tested positive in the afternoon.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Macau, a set of mandates has been enforced, including the requirement for all people leaving Macau to present proof of a negative Covid-19 test result conducted within the 24 hours since yesterday afternoon and the classification of the residential building inhabited by the family as a “red-code zone .”

The officials have cordoned off the building. No residents are permitted to leave the area until they test negative for Covid-19 or until further notice.

