Breaking News | Exit poll suggests Socialists win re-election in Portugal

- Monday, January 31, 2022 - 3 hours ago No Comments 504 Views

Portuguese Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Antonio Costa escorts his wife Fernanda Tadeu to a polling station in Lisbon, Sunday (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

An exit poll in Portugal’s general election suggests the center-left Socialist Party has been reelected, beating its main rival, the center-right Social Democratic Party.
The poll by Portugal’s Catholic University for public broadcaster RTP estimated that the Socialists collected between 37%-42% of the vote Sunday, with the Social Democrats taking 30%-35%.
The poll did not take into account the about 1.5 million people, out of an electorate of 10.8 million eligible voters, who live abroad and can vote by mail.
MDT/AP

Pin
Post Tags
Categories Breaking News World