Breaking News | Exit poll suggests Socialists win re-election in Portugal

An exit poll in Portugal’s general election suggests the center-left Socialist Party has been reelected, beating its main rival, the center-right Social Democratic Party.

The poll by Portugal’s Catholic University for public broadcaster RTP estimated that the Socialists collected between 37%-42% of the vote Sunday, with the Social Democrats taking 30%-35%.

The poll did not take into account the about 1.5 million people, out of an electorate of 10.8 million eligible voters, who live abroad and can vote by mail.

MDT/AP