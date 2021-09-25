BREAKING NEWS | Gov’t launches second round of mass testing

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced that the second round of mass testing will commence at 3 p.m. today until September 28.

Appointments will open at 10 a.m. today.

The nationwide plan comes after the detection of the 65th case involving a 27-year-old Nepalese man who works at the Golden Crown China Hotel as a security guard.

The Macau SAR is under the “immediate prevention status” since 12 a.m. today.

The government is urging residents to not leave Macau while the city is still facing an “extremely high” contagion risk within the local community.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong U announced in a press conference this morning that the arrangements for the nationwide plan will be carried out according to the optimized plan announced in August.

The elderly and the disability group can choose not to make an appointment to undergo the nucleic acid test, while the rest are required to book an appointment online.

Previously, the government said that “carrying out the second round of mass test is certainly more effective in smoking out invisible transmission chain,” and the earlier the next round commences, the better and safer for public health.

Currently, there are 21 households with 64 people in the red code area and 253 residents in 170 households in the yellow code area.

Nucleic acid tests were conducted earlier and results of all 317 people are negative.

No positive cases have been detected so far.

Meanwhile, from 6 a.m. today, Zhuhai announced that it is requiring a negative NAT result, valid within 24 hours from the issue time of the certificate, upon entering the border.

[Developing story]