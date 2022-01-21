Breaking News: International flights to Macau to resume from Jan 24: Gov’t

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced early today (Friday) that from midnight January 24 flights to Macau from regions outside China “will be allowed” after a two-week-long suspension.

“Individuals from regions outside China traveling to Macau must comply with current requirements regarding nucleic acid testing and vaccination against COVID-19 before boarding the flight to Macau.”

Visitors from extreme high-risk countries (Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Turkey, United States of America, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique or Malawi) must present “three negative certificates of the COVID-19 nucleic acid test carried out, successively, within 5 days before boarding a Macau-bound flight.” These certificates must have at least a 24-hour interval between each sampling and, after entering Macau, they must undergo quarantine for a period of 28 days at a designated hotel.

Individuals departing from other foreign countries must present a negative nucleic acid test certificate with samples collected within 48 hours ahead of boarding. After entering Macau, they must undergo a 21-day quarantine at a designated or selected hotel, plus 7 days of self-managed isolation.

The announcement was released after press time. At the press briefing Thursday evening the center said that a decision on resuming international flights was “on hold.”

