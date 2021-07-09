BREAKING NEWS: Six candidate lists proved to ‘not supporting the Basic Law’ disqualified

A total of 21 aspiring candidates in six groups for this year’s Legislative Assembly (AL) election were disqualified due to the “factual evidence” proving that they neither support Macau’s Basic Law nor are loyal to the Macau SAR region.

The decision was announced by the Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEAL) Friday afternoon on July 9.

The members of the CAEAL asserted that they came to such a decision to disqualify this horde after conducting a comprehensive evaluation on all AL election candidates.

However, the CAEAL did not disclose people from which six groups are disqualified. However, some reliable sources confirmed to the Times that candidates Scott Chiang, Sulu Sou, Paul Chan, and Cloee Chao were invalidated.

The Times was also told that José Pereira Coutinho denied his list is involved in the disqualification.

In the media briefing, CAEAL was urged to clarify the specifics as to what constitutes these people being deemed as “not supporting Macau’s Basic.” In response, the representatives of the CAEAL did not give a direct explanation.

CAEAL members added they could not disclose the details at the moment due to privacy issues. They vowed to prioritize tackling the matter in line with the law and announce the information in due course.

Some media pointed out that some disqualified candidates are indeed the current lawmakers, questioning the CAEAL why these candidates were not disqualified in previous AL elections, but only this term.

Chairman of the CAEAL Tong Hio Fong said the commission made the decision based on the reviewing process for this year’s AL election.

The CAEAL already informed the decision to disqualified individuals today, and required them to deliver responses and declare whether they would replace the disentitled ones with other candidates by July 12.

Apart from the 21 people ruled out, another 2 candidates from one group were found to be non-voters and thus disqualified as well.

The shocking news came two days after the CAEAL published the 24 lists that are running for seats in the seventh term of the Legislative Assembly (AL), with 19 lists of all running in the direct elections and the remaining five for the indirect sectorial election. Honey Tsang