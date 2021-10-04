Breaking News | Two new cases of Covid confirmed; tally at 74

Authorities announced today (Monday) two new cases of Covid-19 in the city.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has revealed that a male, 52, from the mainland tested positive, becoming the 73rd case. He works as a construction worker and he is a colleague of patient 72.

According to the gov’t, both worked together on a renovation project of a building located at Rua Pedro Coutinho in the Macau peninsula.

After two negative NATs, on September 26 and 30, the man was listed as a close contact of patient 72 and, therefore, was tested again today (Monday). The nucleic acid test returned a positive result.

Patient 73 was vaccinated with two doses of Sinopharm vaccine on July 3 and August 3, in Macau.

Hours later, another case of contagion was detected by the authorities: patient 74, who is a 40-year-old Vietnamese male who worked together with patients 72 and 73.

According to health authorities, patient 74 was vaccinated with a jab of Sinopharm in Macau on September 15.

On September 25, the nucleic acid test showed a negative result. Since it was listed as a close contact of patient 72, the man was tested again and the infection diagnosis was confirmed.

MDT