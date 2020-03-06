Briefs | 100,000 letters undelivered due to epidemic

Approximately 100,000 letters in Macau remain undelivered due to the Covid-19 epidemic, according to the government. The undelivered mail are mostly electricity bills, water bills, bank records, and notifications of lawsuits. The Macao Post and Telecommunication has planned have mailmen work weekends to dispatch the delayed mail. At present, the CTT delivers 100,000 items per day, most of which are official, commercial, and legal in nature. The bureau is considering adopting new technologies to assist in mail delivery services. The bureau has now over 60 mailmen, in addition to ten mailmen for express post. In a recent mail delivery exam, 25 applicants competed for a single job, which offers a salary of around 20,000 Macau patacas.

Health Bureau notes Macau’s low maternal mortality rate

The Health Bureau (SSM) has remarked on Macau’s low death rate for maternal mortality and perinatal mortality. In a reply to lawmaker Agnes Lam’s interpellation, the SSM said that since the establishment of the Macau SAR, the city has only recorded one death of a pregnant woman in 2016 and two deaths in 2018. In her interpellation, the lawmaker had claimed that both maternal and fetal deaths have been increasing in Macau. The SSM responded that Macau’s maternal mortality rate has always been low and that reporting an increase with reference to one individual case is not scientific. In 2018, Macau registered an infant mortality rate of 3.4 deaths per 1,000 babies and a stillbirth rate of 2.4 per 1,000 births.

Airport says normal flight schedule will take time to return

Flight schedule recovery may take longer than anticipated after the epidemic has passed, the Macau International Airport Company Limited (CAM) said in a statement.

The chairman of CAM, Deng Jun, said that the Epidemic Prevention Contingency Working Group had proposed preferential policies for airlines and tenants. He pointed out that the civil aviation market will generally recover starting with developed core markets and gradually extending into secondary markets. Macau tourism relies on the mainland and its surrounding short-haul markets, but some cities in the mainland, Japan, and South Korea have been severely affected by the epidemic, and these markets have seen many flight cancellations.