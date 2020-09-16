Briefs | 11th MGM Macau Eco TrailHiker canceled

The 11th MGM Macau Eco TrailHiker has been canceled this year due to the impact of Covid-19 and the continuation of social distancing measures in the Macau SAR. “We would like to express our deepest appreciation to all of the following who have supported Macau TrailHiker over the past 10 years including the Macau government, our title sponsors, our numerous corporate sponsors, [and] our TrailHiker teams,” the organizer said in a statement. Held every November, the beneficiaries of last year’s community event were the Cradle of Hope Association and the Salvation Army Hong Kong and Macau Command, which were presented a total of MOP400,000 to support their operational expenses. Last year, to mark its 10th anniversary, the event expanded its eco-friendly efforts by conducting a series of eco-action initiatives and following a “Think Reusable, Not Disposable” mentality.

Civil Protection Law took effect yesterday

The new civil protection law, which includes a provision against creating or spreading rumors, came into effect yesterday. In August, the Legislative Assembly (AL) passed the final version of the new civil protection law, article by article. The law, which was proposed and drafted back in 2018, has been subject to public scrutiny since its inception. With the law in effect, people who spread “false alarms” during a crisis period, such as catastrophes, accidents and pandemics, among others, might be subjected to a maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment. The law also mandates that the media must assist the government in spreading official information relating to civil protection.

Taxi driver at large after injuring one

A taxi driver, who is suspected of being responsible for a car accident, is wanted by the police authority. On Monday night, a taxi hit a pedestrian near the border gate, and fled the scene. A 59-year-old Macau male resident sustained light injuries, mainly to his right ankle. According to the Public Security Police Force (PSP), the victim claimed that he was crossing at a zebra crossing when the taxi hit him. This particular zebra crossing is equipped with a set of traffic lights. The PSP sent the victim to Conde S. Januário Hospital for medical treatment.

Students complain about Hengqin border inaccessibility

A group of mainland students have complained about the inconvenience of using the new Hengqin border. The students who are currently studying at a school in Macau made contact with an official Zhuhai news’ Weibo account to complain about the inaccessibility of the facility in Zhuhai. According to these students, they currently live in Hengqin and travel between the two cities every day via the Hengqin port, which is open 24 hours a day. On the Zhuhai side, there is a new underground walking tunnel allowing passengers to cross the streets in Hengqin. This tunnel closes at 10 p.m. every night, resulting in the students walking on the road late at night, where there are no zebra crossings. The students said they are forced to jaywalk if they want to cross the streets.