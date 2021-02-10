Briefs | 122 residents tested negative for antibodies

122 residents who are under medical observation after coming back to Macau via Tokyo on January 21 tested negative for antibodies, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced last night. Among the 122 quarantined residents, nine people who were categorized as close contacts are at the Public Health Clinical Center at Coloane Hill. 97 residents and 16 crew members are at the Grand Coloane Hotel. As for the two confirmed Covid-19 cases on the flight, the last nasopharyngeal nucleic acid tests were still positive. The 47th case had low fever but no signs of pneumonia; while the 48th case feels no discomfort.

Residential price index records slight increase

The overall residential property price index for October – December 2020 increased by 0.2% over the previous period (September – November 2020) to 268.8, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service. The index for the Macau Peninsula (268.8) rose by 0.3%, while the figure for Taipa & Coloane (268.5) fell by 0.3%. Analysed by year of building completion, the indices for residential units built between 6 and 10 years ago and for those completed within the last five years increased by 3.8% and 1.3% respectively.

Lawmaker calls for better transportation services for Ká Hó area

Lawmaker Ella Lei has urged the local government to improve transportation services to the Ká Hó area. The government has recently developed the premises of Our Lady of Sorrows Church at Ká Hó into a leisure zone. Some of the properties are being used as a café and art salon. However, there is only one bus passing by the area. Lei would like to see more public transportation to this destination and more parking spaces in the vicinity.