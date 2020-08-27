Briefs | 14,000 electrical appliances collected for recycling

Launched in January by the Environmental Protection Bureau, the Electronic and Electrical Appliance Recycling Program has collected more than 45,000 pieces in its first seven months. The turnout has met the bureau’s initial expectations. Appliances appropriate for collection include rechargeable batteries, light tubes, computers, screens, fridges and washing machines. Of the 45,000 or so pieces, 14,400 pieces were either fridges, air conditioners, washing machines or television sets. The bureau announced that once collected, the appliances will be dismantled and sorted. Reusable or recyclable materials will be transported to external plants for further processing.

Resumption of continuing education subsidy anticipated

Preparations for the resumption of the popular Continuing Education Subsidy from the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, which had previously offered 6,000 patacas to all Macau residents for use over three years, are on track. The subsidy was suspended due to fraudulent claims. The bureau has been working to fine-tune the program by issuing an improved version of the guidelines. Electronic platforms, risk management mechanisms and a real-time monitoring system will also be introduced. The bureau, meanwhile, asks course operators to abide by rules and regulations more rigorously, and fulfill their responsibilities and obligations.

Portuguese university offers scholarships to Macau students

Universidade Lusófona de Humanidades e Tecnologias, a private college in Lisbon, is offering scholarships to 130 citizens of lusophone countries and territories, including Macau. The university announced in a statement that five of its scholarships are reserved for students from Macau. The university says the second phase of the application process will begin on September 1 and end on September 22. The scholarships are part of a drive to turn out graduates qualified to help the development of Portuguese-speaking parts of the world, the Universidade Lusófona de Humanidades e Tecnologias says. The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency, Inforpress, reports that the scholarships are the result of an agreement struck in 2005 by the owners of the college and the Community of Portuguese Language Countries.