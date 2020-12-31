Briefs | 17 Macau lawyers allowed to practice in Guangdong

As of today, mainland China has allowed 17 lawyers from Macau to practice in Guangdong province, according to a report by Macao Daily News. Recently, the Department of Justice of Guangdong province revealed that there are 14 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau joint lawyers’ agencies operating in the province. Around 160 Hong Kong lawyers are also certified to operate in Guangdong. The department claims to fully execute the legislative authority the province has and to take advantage of the legislative power of the two SARs in order to enhance the three regions’ legal cooperation.

Energy office merges with DSPA

The Energy Sector Development Office (GDSE) will merge with the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) with effect from tomorrow. GDSE’s Director Hoi Chi Leong will become Deputy Director at the DSPA. The DSPA’s current Deputy Director, Vong Man Hung, will step down from the position. After the merge, DSPA will have a new department – the department of energy development and management, which will be responsible for energy policies and products.